Being more positive can prevent dementia

- On Good Things Utah today – There is a new coat of paint on a major road in Washington DC. Black Lives Matter is now painted right on the road as a reminder of the protests taking place around the world. And in Philadelphia a bride and groom get married at City Hall and step out into a protest of thousands of people. Their wedding photos went viral over the weekend. And finally, we know being positive is good for your soul, but what about your brain? A new study says focusing on what’s good around you instead of what’s wrong can actually prevent diseases like dementia and alzheimers.