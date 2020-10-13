Being late is genetic and is an apology really worth it years later?

- On Good Things Utah today – There are reasons why you can’t ever make it to that dentist appointment on time. Reagan says new research says it’s genetic. (And yes, Nicea, she’s talking to you!)
- Plus, the no-pants trend continues in 2020. Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian are rocking blazers with nothing underneath. So would you go pantless for fashion sake?
- And don’t pop that pimple if it’s in the Triangle of Death! Reagan explains with dermatologists mean by that stern warning. And another serious warning about tub toys this morning after one toddler got an eye infection. Doctors say they need to be cleaned after spending time in the soapy bath water.
- In our bonus Hot Topics, we are talking about the power of apologies. Nicea shares a message she got from a viewer in 2018 who wasn’t happy with what Nicea wore that day. Almost two years later, the viewer wrote Nicea apologizing for what she wrote. She said it was not a good time in her life and she wanted everyone “to be miserable like me”. Nicea shares how reading that apology from a stranger all these months later made her feel.
- And grief and butterflies. We’ll share what one woman says she learned about grief from participating in a Butterfly Release after the death of her son.
- Finally, the days are flying by and before we know it Halloween will be here…but what will it look like this year? It depends a lot on where you live. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging families to skip trick-or-treating during the pandemic, but local governments are all over the place on this issue, and so are parents. Some states, like New Jersey, have said “Halloween is on” and issued guidelines on how to trick-or-treat safely. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, city officials backtracked on banning trick-or-treating, softening the language to say the activity is “not recommended.” A new survey of 1,500 parents in the United States finds 60% of parents plan to let their children trick-or-treat this year. Meanwhile, a poll of Canadian parents shows 52% plan to skip trick-or-treating in 2020.
If you would like to read this entire article click here: https://www.mother.ly/news/halloween-trick-or-treat-2020