Being a “4-eyes” never looked so cool

Finding new glasses can be a daunting task, especially if you’re getting glasses for the very first time. But with Eyemart Express, you will leave feeling even more fabulous than when you came in.

Nicea sat down with Ryan Hammett, the GE of the newest Eyemart Express in Layton to talk about the exciting things coming up for the new location. Saturday, June 22nd, the Eyemart Express will be having a grand opening event from 10:00am to 4:00pm. They will be having prizes and giveaways and the first 25 families to show up to the event will be given a voucher for a free pair of kids glasses!

What’s great about Eyemart is that they almost always do their glasses the very same day, so no having to wait for shipping or coming back into the store. And don’t think for a second that with glasses your style will suffer-far from! With these hot styles you will wish you had glasses sooner! Dropping names like Gucci, Ray Ban, Guess and so many more, your style can really only go up from here. If you happen to break your cool shades in the first year, every pair comes with a one year frame guarantee. So basically, free glasses!

With brand names like those, you might be worried about breaking the bank, and we hear you. But don’t worry! Eyemart Express has you covered! As part of their grand opening special, you can get two pairs of glasses for just $19! Eyemart accepts most insurances, and if you happen to be on a school faculty you’re in luck! School faculty members as well as military families will receive a discount on their purchase.

If you want to check out the event, Eyemart Express is located at 1986 N Hill Field Road in Layton or call them at (801) 478-5914. Check out their website at eyemartexpress.com

This story includes sponsored content.