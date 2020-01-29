1  of  2
Behind the scenes at one of the hottest celebrity parties at Sundance

TV/Film product placement producer Debbie Durkin, Durkin Entertainment, EcoLuxe Lounge Founder, gave us the inside scoop on the most popular products this year.

  1. GROW Hair Serum
    • Grow Hair Serum promotes thicker and fuller hair, hydrates and revitalizes hair and scalp whilst eliminating dandruff and frizz.There is no water, no sulfates, and no Parabens.
    • Use PROMO CODE: SundanceVIP For 15% OFF
  2. K-LAB BioVer-X Serum
    • This serum is disrupting the skincare industry with 10x the anti-inflammatory and 6x the anti-oxidant properties than the leading cosmetic ingredient, resveratrol. With the power of science plus nature BioVer-X can reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and acne scars with out the harsh and invasive procedures.
    • Use PROMO CODE: EcoLuxe20 for 20% OFF
  3. Comfy Critters
    • These are the perfect cozy friend, travel buddy, nap blanket, and companion for your little kids! A hooded blanket that turns into a pillow, and a stuffed animal of their favorite TV characters! From Paw Patrol, to PJ Masks, to Peppa Pig, and a ton of cute and cuddly animals, there’s a critter for everyone.
    • Purchase at- https://www.amazon.com/comfycritters or https://mycomfycritters.com/
    • Use PROMO CODE: CC4ABC42020 for 10% OFF until February 29th
  4. Foot Scientific
    • Reduce pain, prevent injury and enhance performance. Foot Scientific insoles. Designed to provide correction, comfort and support. Created by physical therapists and podiatrists, there is a type for all foot types.
    • Use PROMO CODE: PAINFREE for 30% OFF
  5. Drip Hydration
    • Drip Hydration is a mobile IV hydration company, providing in-home IV infusions with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants, to quickly remedy a variety of conditions. 

