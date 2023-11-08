SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Cat Palmer is a jack of all trades. Today she joined us on the show with tips for beginners when it comes to learning how curate your space and where to start when collecting art.

The days of blank walls and feeling intimidated by art are over. Cat is an avid collector and has professionally curated two galleries. She says to first, visit galleries and museums to decide what you like and what you do not like. She advices to bring a notebook and jot down notes – if it invokes emotions, make note.

While finding inspiration online, art often does not translate online so it is important to see work in person as much as possible. If you are on a budget, Cat recommends starting with prints. Coffee shops are also a great place to find emerging artists. Most importantly, remember that art is subjective! The most important thing is that YOU like it!

For more tips visit her blog at