Chef Scott Hamilton, owner of High Deseret Kitchen, is taking our wing game to the next level with his recipe for homemade beer brine and dark buffalo sauce!
Beer Brine for Wings & Poultry
Ingredients:
- For 1-4 lbs of wings/ Poultry
- 1 12 oz can of your favorite Beer
- 1 Tbsp Salt, Kosher
- 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar
- 2 Bay leaves
- 2 tsp Black Pepper
Directions:
- Mix brining ingredients until salt and sugar have dissolved.
- Add wings and let brine for 12-24 hours.
- Remove from brine 2 hrs before cooking, pat dry, and place on a rack and place in the fridge to dry until ready to cook.
Dark Buffalo Sauce
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Cherny Bock by Bohemian Brewery, or Schwarzbier style or Dark Lager Beer
- ⅓ cup franks
- 1 Tbsp shallot, minced/grated
- 1 Tbsp oil
- 2 tsp worcestershire
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- ½ tsp salt, kosher
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 1 Tbsp Butter
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, heat oil on medium high heat.
- Add shallots, salt, and pepper.
- Stirring gently cook for 3 minutes.
- Add worcestershire, and garlic.
- Stirring gently cook for 2 minutes.
- Add ¼ cup of Cherny Bock, bring to a simmer and reduce heat.
- Let reduce by half, stirring occasionally.
- Once reduced, add brown sugar and franks hot sauce.
- Stir to incorporate, add remaining ¼ cup of Cherny Bock
- Bring to a simmer and stirring occasionally, cook for 2 minutes.
- Remove from heat, stir in butter.
- Taste for seasoning and add kosher salt if needed.
- Toss on wings and enjoy!
Baked Wings
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Lightly coat wings in oil, and put on a sheet tray with a cooking rack in a single layer
- Place in the oven for 25 minutes.
- At 25 minutes, turn the oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and cook an additional 25-30 minutes, until crisp and an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.
- Remove from the oven and let rest for about 3 minutes toss with your favorite sauce and enjoy!
Learn from the master by visiting chroniclesofachef.com and find him on Instagram and Facebook: @chef.Scotthamilton .