Beekeeping and events this weekend

Deena Marie knows all about fun weekend events! She dished on the fun activities you can experience this weekend.

1.) Storybrook Play Café date night: Friday, July 12 5-9pm at the new location at Union Square in Sandy. Tickets include dinner, activities for your child while in our care, and up to 4 hours of childcare in our fun play space! $25 per child, $10 each additional child. Café is now open.

2.) Local Artisan Collective: Saturday, July 13th in Ogden 11-2pm. Bring your broken jewelry and clothing in to the store and they will fix it for you. If you have a drawer of old jewelry you can’t throw out, have an earring that’s missing a mate, pearls that need to be restrung. Prices vary depending on what you need to have repaired. No need to register. You can also sell stones from old jewelry.

3.) Venture Out Splish Splash Bash: Friday, July 12th: Presented by Venture out, a night of outdoor recreation clinics, live music, a movie under the stars, food trucks and fun for the whole family. Movie is Incredibles 2. Live music with Herban Empire. Big Cottonwood Regional Park. They do these all throughout the summer in Millcreek, more at ventureout.org

4.) Fire on the water at Jordanelle State Park in Heber: Saturday, July 13th The 11th annual event, live music from 3-10pm. Food, drinks, hot dog eating contest, boat parade of lights, and fireworks. Games and kid zones. $25 per carload up to 8 people.

5.) Draper Strider Bike. Saturday, July 13th at Draper Cycle Park at 9:30am. A confidence building event for kids to explore the world on two wheels and participate in a safe, friendly, and slightly competitive race. They race in their own age groups and all skill levels are welcome. Ages 2-5.

6.) Gypsy Wisdom Psychic Fair: Saturday, July 13th 12-6pm at Crone’s Hollow on 3834 S Main street. Tarot and Oracle card reading from experts with years of experience, there’s channeling, palmistry, many of which cant be found anywhere else in Utah. A reading is $20 for 20 minutes.

