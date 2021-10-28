Beehive Naturals products for your skin

Owner’s and Creators of Beehive Naturals, Stephanie and Sam Ginn joined us in the studio today to discuss their small business and the products they offer. Beehive Naturals is a family-owned business that started from their love of farming and a passion to create.

They’ll bring pure all-natural products from their farm to your skin. They have the highest quality ingredients, starting with goat milk and honey straight from their farm.

Some of the products they showcased today were goat milk soap and how it’s different than other handmade soaps, three different types of lotions, raw honey, and beeswax candles. A few of their best-selling products are aluminum-free deodorant, beard oil, and face products.

Be sure to visit their website and check out their location at 186 25th Street in Ogden and mention “Good Things” to receive 25% off!