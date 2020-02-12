Beefy Sweet Sloppy Joes

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. celebrated its 25th birthday in 2017 and promotes the purchasing, preparation and enjoyment of all things beef from the pasture to the plate.

The iconic brand continues to celebrate beef as Americans’ favorite protein by highlighting its great taste, nutritional benefits, and stories about the people who raise it.

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt from the Utah Beef Council joined Good Things Utah to show you how to make some amazing sloppy joes.

Click here to download the recipe!

