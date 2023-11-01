Get your weekly beef fix with delicious recipes every Wednesday on Good Things Utah, courtesy of the Utah Beef Council!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Make your own sandwich charcuterie board with your favorite ingredients.

BEEF SANDCHUTERIE BOARD (Sandwich/Slider Charcuterie Board)

Roast Beef Sandwiches/Sliders 3 Ways

1) roast beef, thinly sliced

caramelized onions

white cheddar slices

creamy horseradish sauce

small rolls

2) roast beef, thinly sliced

red onion slices

pickled pepperoncinis

Swiss or muenster cheese slices

Dijon mustard

marble rye or rye bread, cut into quarters

3) roast beef, thinly sliced

tomato slices

cucumber slices

onion slices

blue cheese or feta cheese, crumbled

mayonnaise

small rolls

“Decorate” a large cutting board with the 3 types of roast beef sandwiches/sliders and sides.

Side options to add to the board:

-chips

-pickles

-coleslaw

-potato salad

-macaroni salad

-pasta salad

-broccoli salad

-cut-up fresh veggies

-dips

-baked beans

-artichoke hearts

-olives

-cheese slices

-beef salami

Visit UtahBeef.org for more beef recipes and tips. Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for another delicious dish from the Utah Beef Council.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.