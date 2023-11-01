SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Make your own sandwich charcuterie board with your favorite ingredients.
BEEF SANDCHUTERIE BOARD (Sandwich/Slider Charcuterie Board)
Roast Beef Sandwiches/Sliders 3 Ways
1) roast beef, thinly sliced
caramelized onions
white cheddar slices
creamy horseradish sauce
small rolls
2) roast beef, thinly sliced
red onion slices
pickled pepperoncinis
Swiss or muenster cheese slices
Dijon mustard
marble rye or rye bread, cut into quarters
3) roast beef, thinly sliced
tomato slices
cucumber slices
onion slices
blue cheese or feta cheese, crumbled
mayonnaise
small rolls
“Decorate” a large cutting board with the 3 types of roast beef sandwiches/sliders and sides.
Side options to add to the board:
-chips
-pickles
-coleslaw
-potato salad
-macaroni salad
-pasta salad
-broccoli salad
-cut-up fresh veggies
-dips
-baked beans
-artichoke hearts
-olives
-cheese slices
-beef salami
Visit UtahBeef.org for more beef recipes and tips. Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for another delicious dish from the Utah Beef Council.
Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.