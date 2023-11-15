SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – With the holidays upon us, this is a great appetizer to make and serve or to bring with you to Thanksgiving or a party!

Beef Bruschetta with Roasted Garlic Feta Spread

1 beef flat iron steak (about 8 ounces)

5 cloves garlic, smashed.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 loaf ciabatta bread (11 to 14 ounces)

3/4 cup feta cheese crumbles

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 cup diced Roma tomatoes, seeded, ribs removed (about 4 medium tomatoes)

1/3 cup packed Kalamata olives, cut in half lengthwise then into 1/4-inch half-moons.

1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat garlic, vegetable oil and olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until the garlic begins to brown. Remove from heat; set aside to cool.

Drain garlic from oil. Reserve 2 tablespoons oil for bread and 2 tablespoons oil for tomato mixture; set aside.

Cut ciabatta in half lengthwise. Slice into 18, 1/2-inch pieces; place on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. (You may have some leftover ciabatta.) Brush each piece with reserved 2 tablespoons garlic oil. Bake in 375°F oven 10 minutes. Set aside.

Chop cooled garlic and return to same saucepan; add feta. Heat on medium heat; cook 4 to 5 minutes until cheese is melted and looks like ricotta cheese. Keep warm.

Season steak with salt and pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Combine tomatoes, olives, basil and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in small bowl; set aside.

Spread 2 teaspoons garlic-feta mixture on each piece toasted ciabatta. Carve steak into 1/4-inch slices. Cut each slice into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place two steak pieces on each piece ciabatta. Top with 1 tablespoon tomato mixture.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

