Beef and Spinach Breakfast Sandwich

12 ounces leftover cooked beef (such as steak, roast like Prime Rib Roast, pot roast or deli roast beef), thinly sliced

4 eggs or 1 cup egg substitute

1/2 cup chopped fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper (optional)

4 slices reduced-fat Swiss cheese

4 whole wheat round thin sandwich breads, split, toasted

Combine eggs, spinach and tomato in medium bowl. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add egg mixture; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until eggs are almost set, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, if desired.

Divide egg mixture into 4 separate portions in pan. Evenly top with cheese and beef. Remove from heat and cover. Let stand 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Place one egg portion on bread bottoms. Close sandwiches; serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of: www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.

