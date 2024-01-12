Jamie Eskelson from Jamie Cooks It Up! joined us in the kitchen with hearty, comforting recipes for a snowy weekend! It doesn’t get any better than soup and bread. Get your recipe for beef and barley soup below, and easy no-knead peasant bread here.

BEEF and BARLEY SOUP

Time: 30 minutes (Instant Pot)

1 hour (Stove Top)

4 hours (Crock Pot)

Yield: 12 Servings



INGREDIENTS:

1 tsp olive oil

2 pounds stewing beef, cut into small pieces (about 1/2 inch each) and seasoned with salt and pepper

1 small onion, chopped

4 large carrots, peeled and chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 (14.5 oz) cans diced tomatoes

8 C water

8 tsp beef bullion granules

2 Tb Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tsp liquid smoke

2 bay leaves

1 1/2 tsp thyme

1 1/2 tsp parsley

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 C pearl barley







INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS:

1. Set your instant pot to the sauté setting. Add the oil and allow it to heat through. Add the seasoned beef and cook for 7-8 minutes or until seared but not cooked all the way through.

2. Add all the rest of the ingredients, and place the lid on the instant pot with the vent shut.

3. Cook on high pressure for 30 minutes.

4. Allow the pressure to vent naturally, then remove the lid and give it a nice stir.

Serve and enjoy!

CROCK POT INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Grab a large skillet and heat over medium high heat. Add the oil and allow it to heat through. Add the seasoned beef and cook for 7-8 minutes or until seared but not cooked all the way through. Set aside on a plate and cover with foil.

2. Add a bit more oil to the pan and allow it to heat through. Add your veggies and cook until crisp tender.

3. Place the beef, veggies and all other ingredients into the crock pot. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours.

Serve and enjoy!

TALKING POINTS:

1. Different cooking methods, instant pot, crock pot, stove top.

2. Brown the beef.

3. Cut your veggies while it sears.

4. Discuss the other ingredients, veggies, seasonings. All get added to cook and that’s it! So good. 😉