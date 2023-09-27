Get another tasty beef recipe every Wednesday on Good Things Utah from the Utah Beef Council

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Beef and Asparagus Pasta Toss – one pot wonder and everyone can eat together at the same time!

Beef and Asparagus Pasta Toss

1 pound Ground Beef

3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta

1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup minced shallots (about 2 large)

2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Cook pasta in boiling salted water 10 minutes or until almost tender. Add asparagus; continue cooking 3 to 4 minutes or until pasta and asparagus are tender. Drain well.

Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add shallots and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add beef; toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Combine beef mixture with pasta and asparagus in large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

