Beauty Now Med Spa opens new location

World renowned facial plastic surgeon Steven Mobley, MD is holding a Grand Opening September 12th for his brand new location for his surgical center and his state-of-the-art med spa.  The evening will have demonstrations of popular procedures, food, drink, prizes, luxury swag bags and entertainment from 6-9pm.

All who attend will also be entered for a drawing to win free Dysport, Botox or Jeuveau for a year! You can also take advantage of some great deals while there! All Beauty Now procedures and products will be discounted for that evening only: Injectables (botox, Dysport, Jeuveau and fillers) and Microneedling – 30% off, all product – 40% off, all Aesthetic procedures (Facials, laser treatments etc) 50% off.

A portion of all proceeds helps local under privileged kids have a better chance at getting into college with scholarships to Prep Expert, which benefits kids at the local Boys and Girls Clubs. Be sure to visit the new location at 1045 E 3900 S in Millcreek, Ut, 84124. You can also call 801-449-9990 or visit BeautyNowMedSpa.com for more information.

