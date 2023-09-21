SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for Fall with everything from beauty, fashion and decor. The Crazy Daisy Beauty-Fall Boutique is happening this Saturday, September 23rd, at Mountain America Expo Center! Attend for free and shop over 65 of Utah’s best small businesses. Amber Mackowiak and Char Owen joined us on the show to share all about it.

There will be a a wide variety of home decor, holiday items, clothing, jewelry, crafts, art, delicious treats and more! This year they will be giving away a huge Beauty Giveaway with over $2000 worth of products donated by Taylor Andrews Academy in West Jordan.

Reserve your free tickets online for double entries into the giveaway at www.crazydaisypro.com and follow along on Facebook: Crazy Daisy Productions and Instagram: @crazy_daisy_boutique