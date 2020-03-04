Beautiful tile by M3LD transforms your space

You’ve seen designer Andrea Beecher’s work at local hotspots like Laziz Kitchen, and Table X, to name a few. She’s also an expert when it comes to transforming residential spaces, and is co-owner of interior design firm M3LD.

Andrea sat down with Deena to talk about a new tile line. When the M3LD team was unable to find what they were looking for when it came to concrete and ceramic handcrafted tile, they decided to create their own. M3LD was inspired by brutalist and mid-century modern architecture, and teamed up with the successful Arto Brick out of California for their line.

The Bruin and the Brute are both made of cast concrete, and can be used on both the interior and exterior to add a great dimensional aspect to a space. Arto has many options, so you can choose from black, white, and more.

See the stunning tile up close and personal at European Marble and Granite in SLC, and shop online at www.m3ld.com