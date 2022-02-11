Beautiful thrifted home decor

Gabie Jensen turned a childhood hobby into a business. She takes used items and makes them into something useful and beautiful. The Potted Ivy is all about sustainability and

Coming up on their first anniversary since opening one year ago, the mission behind The Potted Ivy is to help others fill their homes with unique and beautifully crafted pieces in a sustainable way. Jensen started by selling small decor items on Facebook Marketplace and never imagined that it would grow into a thriving business.

Jensen shared that just about 9.8 million tons of furniture and home decor items end up in landfills each year. Furniture is actually the least recycled item that most often ends up in landfills. Thrifting is a sustainable and environmentally friendly way of sourcing home decor and furniture for our homes.

She sells several wall baskets, vases, pampas grass, frames, and more. In celebration of a year of business, Jensen is running a giveaway on Instagram. GTU viewers can also get 10% off their purchase!

Business Info:

@thepottedivy on Instagram and Etsy and Facebook