Beautiful soaps and more with The Scientist Company

Arielle Raugh, founder of The Scientist Company stopped by our studio to share all the incredible goodies her company offers, and we were in love! A soap, cosmetics, and home goods company based in SLC and they are passionate in caring for the earth, and fellow people.

We were just as impressed with Arielle herself as we were with the products! She’s a PhD graduate student in the biomedical science researching Type 1 Diabetes. She started this company four months ago as a way to experiment and create outside of the lab.

The Scientist Company makes soap, bath products, hair products, and home goods. They try to make all products from sustainable raw materials and are as eco-conscious as possible. They use biodegradable packing options, and ship all domestic orders carbon neutrally.

Additionally, they want to promote scientific literacy and scientific research for human diseases. This is done by making one soap design each month for a specific human disease. Proceeds from the sale of the soap are donated to further research efforts for treatments and cures.

We loved getting to learn about this new company, and we know you will, too!

