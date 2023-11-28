“This Bird of Dawning” is a Sting & Honey Company tradition, a stunning retelling of the nativity that’s taken the stage locally for fifteen years. Over this last year, it was filmed and will debut at Megaplex from Ogden to SLC Orem on Friday December first, and run through the next couple of weeks.

Actors Rain Tanner and Liberty Miller joined us to describe how unique the piece is using mask, movement, poetry, and music. The two share how families have responded to the stunning piece through the years, making it a special tradition.

