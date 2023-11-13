SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THING UTAH) — Everlasting Flower Studio, owned by Amy Austin, redefines floral gifting with preserved flowers lasting over a year, surpassing the fleeting nature of fresh or dried blooms. Delivered in charming pink boxes nationwide, these timeless bouquets cater to various occasions, from birthdays to housewarmings.

Austin joined us on the show featuring everyday looks including the Ava, Kate, Megan, seasonal designs (The Autumn, The Holly), and customizable options for corporate gifting. The studio offers a lasting impression for clients and employees.

Explore their enduring beauty at www.everlastingflowerstudio.com, with a 20% Black Friday discount using code BLACKFRIDAY20. Connect on socials @everlastingflowerstudio.