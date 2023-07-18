Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Nothing is better than an outdoor party to bring loved ones together. What better way to elevate your gathering than with beautiful floral arrangements? Robert Upwall, Owner of Every Blooming Thing, joined us today to show us how to elevate your next-door party through beautiful decor.

Today, Upwall created a signature-inspired garden party theme beyond the expected reds, whites, and blues. Rosemary margaritas inspired this garden theme for a fresh summer aesthetic. Tune in to see this beautiful setup.

Visit www.everybloomingthing.com and follow them on Instagram @everybloomingthing to find decor inspiration and sign up for a floral class!