Beautiful cookies by Make The World Sweet

What a treat! We sampled the cookies of Make The World Sweet that taste as good as they look. The dough is soft, and the frosting is delicious. Take a look at all the adorable themed cookies, in a variety of shapes and colors. We loved our plate of patriotic-themed dessert!

Make The World Sweet does all sorts of events, weddings, and birthdays, you name it and they’ll do it! Their main goal is to give back to the community, supporting various charities.

Order on facebook or instagram (they prefer at least a dozen) and get your treat in just a few days! Visit @maketheworldweet and Make The World Sweet