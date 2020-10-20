Beautiful blown glass pumpkins

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Gigi Erickson of Erickson Arts was with us today to show off her beautiful stained glass, and tell us how she got her start! She began working with stained glass 43 years ago, then got into glass blowing about 30 years ago. Explaining how she makes glass pumpkins, Gigi tells us about her pot of molten glass that is 2100 degrees, and how she forms the shapes.

On the weekends, Gigi sells her beautiful work at art fairs, art galleries and is involved with glass pumpkin patches held around the country to benefit a good cause. She is one of the founders of a glass patch in Los Gatos, California at the local high school. In the 18 years the patch has been going, they have donated over $250,000 to the art department of the school!

Gigi is also involved in a glass pumpkin patch at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois where some of the proceeds go to the arboretum who is involved in work around the world. She is currently looking for a place in Utah to start a glass pumpkin patch and a cause to support here.

Making so much more beyond pumpkins, you can also choose from beautiful blown glass flowers, cherries, fused glass jewelry, and wall art. Hop online to browse her creations and support this talented local artist!

ericksonarts.com

