Beautiful antique home with a local market

If you are a lover of all things vintage, you will swoon over this event center and antique market. Owner, Jill Jorgensen, joined us on the show on her birthday. With years of experience in creating and carefully planning events and weddings, Jill and her husband have worked hard to bring Walker Farms to life!

Walker Farms, located in Lindon, Ut, is the perfect destination for any event you are hosting. Whether a wedding, shower, corporate party, community event, marketing fair, family reunion, or even just a beautiful background for photo and video shoots- It checks all the boxes.

Jorgensen shared some details about the barn. Most of the items are vintage and antique items she has collected over the years. When building the barn, it was important to her to preserve the 120-year-old home and silo which they build the barn around. The antique home is now a market that houses unique items and locally made products. They also offer monthly classes that bring the community together and offer a fun and gorgeous environment to do so.

If you mention you saw the segment on Good Things Utah, you will receive a one-time 25% discount at the Market.

Business Info:

Website: walkerfarms.com

Contact Info: Christina at 801-899-5102, christina@walkerfarms.com

Instagram: @market_at_walkerfarms

Venue Instagram: @walkerfarmsliving

Facebook: @walkerfarmsliving