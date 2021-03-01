Beaulistic is non-toxic beauty handmade with love

People are overwhelmed with their digital photos, they don’t have time or the know-how to print them. They’re not backing them up. Cheap photo books fall apart. It’s an organizational mess. How many photos are on your camera roll? What do we do with all those photos? This new Mobile App is designed to help you get your photos OFF your phone and into a keepsake story box without tedious uploading.

The Persnickety Box App is free, easy to use with no uploading required. Simply swipe 30 of your favorite photos into the app and enjoy a keepsake story box delivered each month filled with 4x4” fuji archival prints. (show prints and story box. “who, what, when, where” prompts are on the sides of the box where you can jot down important details.