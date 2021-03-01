Beaulistic is non-toxic beauty handmade with love

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Beaulistic is non-toxic beauty handmade with love for your body, hair, skin and lips! Courtney Taylor, one of the two owners of the company along with Melissa Becci joined us to share the company’s message of the effects of toxic beauty products and how they are on a mission to create effective clean products!

They tell us about non-toxic beauty, and why it’s important, they discuss the ways toxin buildup shows in our lives, show us their best sellers, and tell us about their vision!

Get 10 % off using the code “GOODTHINGSUTAH”. Hop online at www.beaulistic.net  and IG @beaulistic

Deena Manzanares
