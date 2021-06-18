Beat the heat with delicious shaved ice

There’s no better way to cool off than with shave ice! Mike Mcrae, Owner/Operator of the Famous Yeti Shave Ice brought his shack to share with us his most popular flavors.

Mike explained the difference between “shave ice” and a traditional “snow cone.’ Giving us insight into what makes Famous Yeti different from other shave ice stands. He told us why he decided to open a shave ice stand, and the purpose behind the business.

They are popular for Weddings, Birthdays, and Business parties.

Promotions:
Buy one get one free today (6/18) and tomorrow (6/19) when you mention Good Things Utah.

Find them at Lin’s parking lot on Mall Drive in St. George

Find Famous Yeti Shave Ice on IG & FB.

