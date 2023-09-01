SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Often the hardest part is just getting started. If you are looking to start on your fitness journey, but feel like you are waiting for everything to be perfect to take that first step, health and wellness coach, Heather Kenyon can help!

She joined us on the show to help crack the “All or Nothing” mindset that can often plague our attitude towards working out. She shared:

Remember that Consistency doesn’t mean Perfection. Rather than making “excuses”, overcome the “barriers.” Write out your workouts for the week, check it off as you complete them. If what you were able to do differs from what you planned to do…write what you did and celebrate that you did something rather than nothing! Have a handful of back-plans

Check out Instagram for an upcoming October fitness challenge and coaching programs. She can be found @heatherkenyoncoaching on Instagram and can be reached via email at heatherkenyoncoaching@gmail.com