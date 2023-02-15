SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Beard Papa’s is the newest place you can go for a sweet cream puff treat! With flavors changing every week, there is always something new for you to try! Owner Alison Gerard and manager Tyler Reed joined us to talk about the new location and their grand opening!

Beard Papa’s recently opened their first Utah location in Sugar House, and this business originally started in Japan in 1999. The owner became known as “Beard Papa” for his fluffy white beard, and there are now over 430 Beard Papa’s locations worldwide.

The cream puffs at Beard Papa’s are made in a special way that allows the inside to stay soft while the outside becomes crunchy. These delicious desserts are made using a proprietary double-layered puff recipe, with a choux interior and pie crust exterior. Choux is when the inside is extremely moist, so when the puff gets hot, the water expands, causing the cream puff to rise without any rising ingredients included.

The cream puffs are filled fresh daily with custard using a special pumping machine, with this filling consisting of a mixture of whipped and vanilla custard cream. These cream puffs aren’t overly sweet, and have a combination of crunchy and creamy ingredients. Their most popular cream puff shell is the original with vanilla or chocolate filling, and the Chocolate eclair is the next most popular.

For the next week only, customers can get 15% off orders of $25 or more with the code GTU in store or ordering online. Beard Papa’s also caters, and you can find more information on their website beardpapas.com. You can find them on Instagram or Facebook at @beardpapasutah.