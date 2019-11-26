Bear-O Care: How one woman is changing people’s lives

Trudi O’Brien started as an intervener for the Utah schools for the deaf and blind. She learned after years of working helping kids with deaf/blindness to communicate that at the age of 22 they graduate out of the system only to lose what they fought so hard to learn.

When others don’t understand how someones communication system works, those individuals stop being heard. Bear-O Care came about through a desire to listen and continue to hear and help those with severely limiting disabilities.

That is why Chris Thresher, with The Advocates at Driggs, Bill & Day, has named Trudi O’Brien this month’s Community Advocate. She has shown that she is a good Samaritan that helps this forgotten population in our community.

“Trudi is tireless. I literally have to send her home everyday. She cares so much about not only our clients, but the families, our employees, really everyone,” says Mike Braga, Director of Bear-O Care.

To nominate a Community Advocate click on the Community Advocate Tab. For more information on The Advocates at Driggs, Bills and Day, visit utahadvocates.com or call 801-326-0809

This story includes sponsored content.