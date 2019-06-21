The perfect salad and dessert for any summer barbecue! Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons joined us on the show to make a mouthwatering Bean-Jicama Salad and Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Roasted Balsamic Berries. These two dishes will be a hit at any gathering. Don’t forget to head to Harmons for all of your summer cooking needs!
Bean-Jicama Salad
- Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb green beans, trimmed and cut into 1 ½” pieces
- 1/2 lb yellow wax beans, trimmed and cut into 1 ½” pieces
- 1 cup edamame, thawed if frozen
- 1/2 jicama, peeled and cut into matchsticks
- 3 green onions, minced
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup champagne vinegar
- 1 to 2 Tbsp sugar
- 1 Tbsp coarse grain mustard
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add the green beans and yellow wax beans, and cook until bright and crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Drain and rinse with cold water.
- Combine the cooked beans, edamame, and green onion in a large bowl.
- In another bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, and mustard until well combined.
- Season generously with salt and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the beans and toss to coat.
- Allow to marinate for a minimum of two hours or overnight.