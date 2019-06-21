Bean-Jicama Salad

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

The perfect salad and dessert for any summer barbecue! Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons joined us on the show to make a mouthwatering Bean-Jicama Salad and Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Roasted Balsamic Berries. These two dishes will be a hit at any gathering. Don’t forget to head to Harmons for all of your summer cooking needs!

Bean-Jicama Salad

  • Ingredients:
  • 1/2 lb green beans, trimmed and cut into 1 ½” pieces
  • 1/2 lb yellow wax beans, trimmed and cut into 1 ½” pieces
  • 1 cup edamame, thawed if frozen
  • 1/2 jicama, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • 3 green onions, minced
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup champagne vinegar
  • 1 to 2 Tbsp sugar
  • 1 Tbsp coarse grain mustard
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  2. Add the green beans and yellow wax beans, and cook until bright and crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
  3. Drain and rinse with cold water.
  4. Combine the cooked beans, edamame, and green onion in a large bowl.
  5. In another bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, and mustard until well combined.
  6. Season generously with salt and pepper.
  7. Pour the dressing over the beans and toss to coat.
  8. Allow to marinate for a minimum of two hours or overnight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS