Bean and Kale Salad w/ Tomato Citrus Vinaigrette

Chef Scott Hamilton, High Desert Kitchen executive chef and owner, joined us today to demo and share a tasty bean and kale salad with tomato citrus vinaigrette dressing. Try it this week, and let us know how much you love it! Find Chef Scott on instagram at @chef.scotthamilton and High Desert Kitchen at @highdesertkitchen and highdesertkitchen.com

Ingredients:

2 Cans of Beans, Black or Pinto or a combination

1 Can of Corn

1 Can of Diced Tomatoes

2 Cups Chopped Kale

2 Bell Peppers – Small Dice

2 avocado- 1½ Medium Dice, ½ Avocado Sliced For Garnish

1/2 bunch of cilantro-Stems removed and reserved, Leaves Roughly Chopped, ¼ Reserved for Garnish.

1/2 Onion – Small Dice

½ Pineapple- Small Dice

1 Orange, Zest and Juice of Half

1 Lime, Zest and Juice

2 Garlic Cloves

¼-½ cup Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Honey or Agave

½-1 tsp Chipotle powder

1-2 tsp Your favorite Taco Seasoning

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Directions: