Be your own Valentine and show yourself some love

Feeling a little lonely this Valentine’s Day? Kelee Love, Life Coach joins the show to share 3 tips to love yourself and be your own valentine.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a day spent with a significant other. It’s a day to show your love and appreciation for everyone around you, including yourself!

3 Tips to Love Yourself

1 – Watch the way you speak to yourself. We all have an inner critic. Mind your negative self-talk. Speak to yourself the way you would a best friend.

2 – Take good care of your emotional, mental and physical health. You cannot pour from an empty cup, which means you must be willing to prioritize your own self care plan. Make a plan and have it a priority.

3 – Be your own cheerleader. Take time each day to acknowledge the good things you’ve done that day. Write a list regularly of things to celebrate, or share with others your accomplishments.

Connect with Kelee Love on Instagram @keleelove and FaceBook @thecoachkeleelove