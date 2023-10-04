SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Kendra Wyckoff, Executive Director of Peace House, joined us on the show to share how viewers can get involved in preventing domestic violence and recognizing survivors.

The annual Be the Light march is set to take place on Sunday October 8th at 3:00 PM at Townlift Plaza in Park City. It is an opportunity for community members to come together and combat the stigma of talking about domestic violence, while supporting those who have been affected by it. 193 pairs of shoes will line the walk, representing those who have stayed (received shelter services) on the Peace House campus in the past fiscal year, including women, men and children.

Peace House offers resources such as clinical therapy, housing navigation, shelter and a 24/7 helpline to ensure we are available to help anyone who may be experiencing domestic and/or interpersonal violence. They also provide services for those who have experienced sexual assault .

Event registration and program/service information can be found at Peacehouse.org and on social media @peacehousepc