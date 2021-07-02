Be inspired to bring new life to vintage home decor

Making the best of the pandemic, Denise Madron, owner of The Vintage Pelican, moved her vintage home decor business to ETSY to thrive, and now business is booming.

She is not only an online seller of up-cycled vintage, but she also hopes to inspire you by sharing ideas of her own vintage-styled home.

The Vintage Pelican – A Junk Creative

Online Vintage Seller

Vintage Crafter (of 30 years) & Up-cycler

Vintage Decorator

Vintage Shopper (She knows all the good places to shop)

Watch the video to see what you can find at The Vintage Pelican.

