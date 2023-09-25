DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – I think we can agree that most woman, and men too, would like to have youthful, natural looking skin with a healthy glow. A newer skin resurfacing treatment now available in Utah called Tixel can be used as a first-line treatment instead of neurotoxins, fillers and plastic surgery.

Amplified Health & Aesthetics is one of the few places in Utah to offer Tixel. Dr. Angela Petersen, says the treatment is the most effective skin resurfacing treatment currently available. Tixel can help treat a variety of skin issues, such as uneven skin tone, texture, fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and even acne.

Tixel is not a light-based laser so it can be used on the eye lid. This treatment can be used to help alliviate the need for blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery).

Sponsored by Amplified Health & Aesthetics.