SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Light up any snowy day with a good YA book to read by bestselling author Brandon Mull. Right now, he is finishing one of his bestselling series, The candy wars. This final book will mix the series with a new location of a carnival full of magic and mystery. When nightmares and weird dreams start to plague everyone who has visited the carnival, the worlds of magic and reality are both endangered. With the help of a new magical enforcer, the Blue Falcons will need to learn to use the magic of the carnival against itself, including a host of new magical carnival candies, and tap into the power of their own dreams to battle their greatest adversary yet. He has written eight series, and this will be the last series to close. He recommends the age of the readers of this book as 10 to 14 years old.

Brandon Mull joined us in the studio to talk about finishing this series and his writing career in general. Brandon Mull is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of the Fablehaven, Beyonders, and Five Kingdoms series. He lives in a happy little valley in Utah with his wife, Erlyn, their eleven children, and a dog named Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Brandon loves meeting his readers and hearing about their experiences with his books.

On Saturday, March 11th he is holding an official launch party at Northridge High school. They will have carnival games, book signings, etc. It is a fun way to be a part of your favorite or your child’s favorite author’s book release. He is working on this next series, but it hasn’t been disclosed yet. For more information and where to get the book check out his website and social media.