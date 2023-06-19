VINEYARD, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom joined us on the show with a tasty dinner to spoil your dad on Father’s Day.
Ribs with a Soy Sauce and Ginger Glaze
- 3-4 lbs pack of pork spare ribs
- 2 liters of lemon lime soda
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh ginger
- 3-4 cloves of garlic sliced
- 1 yellow onion sliced
Marinade:
- 1 cup of soy sauce
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 3 cloves of garlic minced
- 2 tbsp of ground ginger
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4 green onions sliced
Instructions:
- Place the lemon lime soda, ginger, garlic and onion slices into a large stock pot.
- Remove ribs from the package and rinse.
- Add ribs to the pot with the soda, ginger, garlic and onions. If the rack of ribs is too large, cut it in half or quarters.
- Turn the heat on to medium high and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes uncovered.
- While the ribs are cooking, assemble marinade.
- Combine all the marinade ingredients into a small bowl and whisk.
- Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high.
- Once the ribs have cooked for 45 minutes on the stove, the ribs are done and fully cooked.
- Take the ribs out of the liquid using tongs. Place the ribs into a marinating dish or into a large freezer bag and pour the marinade over the ribs. The ribs will still be hot.
NOTE: If you are using a ziplock bag, allow as much heat as possible to escape before sealing it tight.
- Marinade on your countertop for 1/2 hour.
- Remove the ribs from the marinade. Reserve the marinade for basting on the grill.
NOTE: The marinade is safe to use since the ribs were fully cooked while marinating.
- Place the ribs on the hot grill flesh side down. Grill 5-7 basting a few times with the marinade.
- Watch carefully so they do not burn. Flip and grill for another 5-7 minutes. The grilling will add great flavor and beautiful grill marks to your ribs. Slice ribs and serve.
Au Gratin Potatoes
- 2 lbs. Yukon gold or any higher starched potato
- 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
- 3 cloves of minced garlic
- 3 tbsp butter
- 3 tbsp of all purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 3/4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Instructions:
- Chopped parsley for garnish
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 2 quart casserole dish.
- Using a mandolin, sharp knife or the slicing side on a boxed grater, thinly slice all the potatoes.
- You do not need to peel the potato first.
- Melt the butter in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add flour to the pot and whisk until smooth. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Add onions and garlic to the pot and stir to combine.
- Add milk, cream, salt and pepper to the pot and whisk until the mixture has thickened. This will take 2-3 minutes.
- Add grated Gruyere and cheddar cheeses to the mixture. Whisk until all the cheese has melted.
- Take your sliced potatoes and add them to the cheese mixture. Using a rubber spatula, stir to combine the potatoes and the cheese mixture. The mixture will be thick.
- Pour mixture into the buttered baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil
- and bake for 1 hour. After an hour, take the foil off and cook for another 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are bubbly and browned on the top. Let the potatoes sit for 5 minutes before serving.
Follow along with The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG