VINEYARD, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom joined us on the show with a tasty dinner to spoil your dad on Father’s Day.

Ribs with a Soy Sauce and Ginger Glaze

3-4 lbs pack of pork spare ribs

2 liters of lemon lime soda

1/2 cup chopped fresh ginger

3-4 cloves of garlic sliced

1 yellow onion sliced

Marinade:

1 cup of soy sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 cloves of garlic minced

2 tbsp of ground ginger

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 green onions sliced

Instructions:

Place the lemon lime soda, ginger, garlic and onion slices into a large stock pot. Remove ribs from the package and rinse. Add ribs to the pot with the soda, ginger, garlic and onions. If the rack of ribs is too large, cut it in half or quarters. Turn the heat on to medium high and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes uncovered. While the ribs are cooking, assemble marinade. Combine all the marinade ingredients into a small bowl and whisk. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high. Once the ribs have cooked for 45 minutes on the stove, the ribs are done and fully cooked. Take the ribs out of the liquid using tongs. Place the ribs into a marinating dish or into a large freezer bag and pour the marinade over the ribs. The ribs will still be hot.

NOTE: If you are using a ziplock bag, allow as much heat as possible to escape before sealing it tight.

Marinade on your countertop for 1/2 hour. Remove the ribs from the marinade. Reserve the marinade for basting on the grill.

NOTE: The marinade is safe to use since the ribs were fully cooked while marinating.

Place the ribs on the hot grill flesh side down. Grill 5-7 basting a few times with the marinade. Watch carefully so they do not burn. Flip and grill for another 5-7 minutes. The grilling will add great flavor and beautiful grill marks to your ribs. Slice ribs and serve.

Au Gratin Potatoes

2 lbs. Yukon gold or any higher starched potato

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

3 cloves of minced garlic

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp of all purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

3/4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Chopped parsley for garnish Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 2 quart casserole dish. Using a mandolin, sharp knife or the slicing side on a boxed grater, thinly slice all the potatoes. You do not need to peel the potato first. Melt the butter in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add flour to the pot and whisk until smooth. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Add onions and garlic to the pot and stir to combine. Add milk, cream, salt and pepper to the pot and whisk until the mixture has thickened. This will take 2-3 minutes. Add grated Gruyere and cheddar cheeses to the mixture. Whisk until all the cheese has melted. Take your sliced potatoes and add them to the cheese mixture. Using a rubber spatula, stir to combine the potatoes and the cheese mixture. The mixture will be thick. Pour mixture into the buttered baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour. After an hour, take the foil off and cook for another 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are bubbly and browned on the top. Let the potatoes sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Follow along with The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG