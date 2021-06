Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kile Kearns from Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful delighted us with a tasty BBQ Nachos recipe.

Cheese Sauce:

-2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

-2 Tbsp of butter

-2 cups whole milk

-2 cups sharp cheddar cheese

-1 tsp granulated garlic

-1 tsp Kosher salt

-1 tsp black pepper

-1 tsp smoked paprika

Feel free to add chips, jalapenos, beans, and pulled pork to spice it up!

For more information, visit their website.