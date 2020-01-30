BBQ Chicken and Caramelized Onion Sliders

Superbowl weekend calls for a hungry crowd! Charlotte Hancey knows a thing or two when it comes to sliders. These are easy to throw together and consist of a whole-lot-of flavor. Make sure you save this recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 3 large yellow onions, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 18 pack King’s Hawaiian rolls 
  • 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken 
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon BBQ seasoning 
  • 8 large slices cheddar or pepper jack cheese (7-8 oz) 
  • 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
  • 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), melted 

Directions:

  1. Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-low heat.
  2. Add olive oil and onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until very soft and brown. 
  3. Preheat oven to 375. 
  4. Break rolls in half so that there are two sections of 9 rolls. While keeping rolls connected, slice each section in half horizontally using a large serrated knife.
  5. Place bottoms of rolls in a 9 x 13 pan. 
  6. Place chicken in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of BBQ seasoning. Toss to combine.
  7. Spread evenly over rolls in the pan.  
  8. Drizzle 1/2 cup BBQ sauce over the chicken.
  9. Add caramelized onions evenly across the top. Add cheese slices then place tops of rolls on. 
  10. Add 1 teaspoon BBQ seasoning to the melted butter and stir. Brush tops of rolls with butter mixture.
  11. Cover loosely with foil and place in oven. Bake for 10 minutes.
  12. Remove foil. Bake 5-10 more minutes until golden brown.
  13. Serve immediately.

Notes:

  1. Be patient with the onions! It takes a while but is totally worth it.
  2. If onions start to get dry, add about 1 tablespoon of water to the pan.
  3. Add a teaspoon of sugar to the onions to speed up the process.

