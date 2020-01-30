BBQ Chicken and Caramelized Onion Sliders

Superbowl weekend calls for a hungry crowd! Charlotte Hancey knows a thing or two when it comes to sliders. These are easy to throw together and consist of a whole-lot-of flavor. Make sure you save this recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3 large yellow onions, sliced
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 18 pack King’s Hawaiian rolls
- 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon BBQ seasoning
- 8 large slices cheddar or pepper jack cheese (7-8 oz)
- 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
- 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), melted
Directions:
- Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-low heat.
- Add olive oil and onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until very soft and brown.
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Break rolls in half so that there are two sections of 9 rolls. While keeping rolls connected, slice each section in half horizontally using a large serrated knife.
- Place bottoms of rolls in a 9 x 13 pan.
- Place chicken in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of BBQ seasoning. Toss to combine.
- Spread evenly over rolls in the pan.
- Drizzle 1/2 cup BBQ sauce over the chicken.
- Add caramelized onions evenly across the top. Add cheese slices then place tops of rolls on.
- Add 1 teaspoon BBQ seasoning to the melted butter and stir. Brush tops of rolls with butter mixture.
- Cover loosely with foil and place in oven. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove foil. Bake 5-10 more minutes until golden brown.
- Serve immediately.
Notes:
- Be patient with the onions! It takes a while but is totally worth it.
- If onions start to get dry, add about 1 tablespoon of water to the pan.
- Add a teaspoon of sugar to the onions to speed up the process.