Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The right basket can make any space or room more appealing! For this Thrifty Thursday, Thrifting Expert Amy Rasmussen brought some beautiful thrifted baskets to the studio and gave us her basket thrifting tips, which you can find below.

Basket Thrifting Tips:

Look for high-quality condition first and the function of the basket second Think of how you want to use the basket either for; organization, storage, gifting, and transporting Envision how the basket can be the focal point of your space Use thrifted baskets in table capes, lighting fixtures, or whatever your imagination strikes!

Tune in to see Rasmussen’s thrifted finds and follow her on Instagram @missamylife.