Bartending event for charity

Brian Mcomie joined us in the studio to share how viewers can support a charitable cause from the comfort of their own homes. The event is for the Matthew Goodwin Art Foundation which raises funds for scholarships for kids that are raised in Title 1 schools.

Attendees will get an incredible hands-on bartending class taught virtually in their homes. Guests will learn how to make cocktails and mocktails with items most people have in their spice cabinets and fridge.

The event will take place on 1/29/22 at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm MST, as well as 2/12/22 at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm MST. It would make for a fun Valentine’s date night or Galentines solo night.

Cost is $25.00 per person or VIP tickets are $65.00 and that includes 2 Craft Cocktail / Mocktail Syrups shipped to your home, made by Your Favorite Bartender.

The event can be found on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mixology-for-good-tickets-247680427827

The link is also on Instagram @yourfavoritebartenderco or more info can be found online www.yourfavoritebartender.com