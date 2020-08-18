Barrio is perfect for taco Tuesday

Barrio in SLC is the perfect place for Taco Tuesday! The interior is modern and artistic, and the patio is perfect for this time of year under the cozy cafe lights. A long list of tacos means something for every taste, from a variety of meats, to vegan options.

You’ve never had street corn like this! Scraped off the cob and put in a bowl, the seasoning is mouth-watering, and this popular dish keeps customers coming back for more

The margaritas are delicious, the salsa options tasty, and the customer service top notch.

Barrio is located at 282 E 900 S and online at barrioslc.com