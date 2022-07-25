- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – From fashion to home design, ever since set photos from the highly anticipated Barbie movie were released earlier this summer, we’ve felt a hot pink energy shift inspired by the iconic plastic dolls. While the film—directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—isn’t set to be released until 2023, many people are ready to feel like they live in a Barbie world. The trend started with fashion and beauty (think monochrome pink outfits and bleached hair) and is unsurprisingly trickling into interiors: We have officially entered the era of Barbiecore. “I love colorful interiors, and I’m so happy to see them taking off more,” says TikTok-famous DIYer Tay BeepBoop, who recently gave her own closet a pink makeover. “When I think of Barbie homes, I think of large colorful pieces. I don’t envision a lot of clutter, because Barbies don’t have water cups, delivery boxes, and junk mail strewn about the house everywhere. Barbie is minimalism meets maximalism. I think of big, colorful statement pieces, such as an orange velvet sectional, pink polka dot wallpaper, and a gorgeous chandelier.
- Plus, retirement plans are as unique as the individuals who are looking forward to the day when work, at least as they know it, comes to an end. For some, retirement can mean a career change to a long wished for profession or more time to devote to a hobby or passion. For many retirees, whether for adventure, change of scenery, or reduction in living expenses, moving to another country is a goal. It’s well-known that moving outside the U.S. can help reduce living costs — particularly if the retiree is leaving a large city. Just as at home, though, costs vary depending on location, lifestyle, and personal needs. However, if the object is to reduce expenses, most retirees can accomplish that and live quite well in a variety of countries. Nicea shares the list of countries you just might want to put on your ‘affordable retirement’ list!
Many successful career women are confident making decisions at work and indecisive when it comes to making decisions about their love lives. If you've succeeded in your professional life by making logic-based decisions, it's because you've been educated, trained, and understand how to do your job proficiently. The opposite is true when it comes to love. Indecisiveness in love shows up in any number of ways, including being consumed by unhealthy thoughts and asking your friends and family what you should do, spending too much time with men and in relationships that aren't right for you, feeling dissatisfied and unhappy, being afraid to make a mistake, second-guessing yourself, and questioning whether you'll ever have true love.
At the end of the show – We are discussing the thin line between being 'nice' and being a doormat. Which space do you typically fall into and how can you catch yourself before you say 'yes' to everything?