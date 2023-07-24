SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- If Barbie knows how to do anything it’s how to be Iconic. The makeup look to represent Barbie includes a dark liner, bold lip, pink eyeshadow and big lashes.

Makeup artist Heather Shelton joined us on the show today to give us the rundown on Barbie makeup tutorial. The main step is to have pink on hand in all shapes and forms. This includes pink blushes, pink lipsticks, pink highlights and pink eyeshadows. Shelton goes through the steps to achieving the iconic Barbie look.

A big tip she gives is to put a darker color along your waterline to help emphasize your eyes. To book with Heather and find out more information you can visit her website.