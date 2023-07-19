SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Barbie girls can be anything in today’s world, including Stem Barbie. Corina Nelson the Larry H. Miller Megaplex General Manager, joined us on the show today to discuss the upcoming release of the barbie movie and how barbie has changed over time. Barbie was first introduced in the 1950s and since then has become a cultural phenomenon.

The introduction of ‘Stem’ Barbie promotes education and career paths for women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and more. Playing with Barbies allows for children to be able to imagine their dream careers and to know that anything is possible.

