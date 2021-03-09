BAQE cosmetics is not your average makeup company!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Created by a woman, for women! Quintin Croft, founder and CEO of BAQE Cosmetics tells us this is not your average makeup company. After 10+ years in the beauty community, Quintin wanted to bridge the gap between the everyday woman, and the makeup enthusiast.

She found the one way to do that is to provide built in education with each product on a scale that has never been done before! Every product in the BAQE lineup comes with a “recipe card” that shows you exactly how to apply your new product like a pro.

Promotional code: GoodThings for 15% OFF entire purchase. Website: www.BAQEcosmetics.com Instagram: @BAQEcosmetics Facebook: facebook.com/BAQEcosmetics Youtube: www.tinyurl.com/watchBAQE

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







