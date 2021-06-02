Kaleb Kidman and Jenny Guzman from LA Crepe OG came by to show us how they build their heavenly Banana Split Shake.
Opening a restaurant at 20, Kaleb and Jenny opened their business during the pandemic and talked about their learning process of becoming business owners at a young age.
Banana Split Shake
Ingredients:
-3 Scoops of Ice Cream
-1/2 Cups of Ghirardelli Chocolate Chips or Chocolate of Preference
-3 Large Strawberries
-5 oz Milk
-3 Bananas
-Three Additional Scoops of Ice Cream of Preference
-Whipped Cream
-Chocolate and Strawberry Syrup
-Maraschino Cherry
Directions:
1.Add 3 Scoops of Ice Cream, 1/2 Chocolate, 3 Strawberries, and 1 2.Banana to a Blender and Blend to Thick Consistency.
3.Add To Cup of Choice
4.Add 2 Bananas to Top of Cup
5.And 3 Scoops of Ice Cream on Top of Bananas
6.Top-Off Ice Cream With Whipped Cream, Chocolate, and Strawberry Syrup.
7.Finish off With a Cherry on Top.