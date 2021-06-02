Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kaleb Kidman and Jenny Guzman from LA Crepe OG came by to show us how they build their heavenly Banana Split Shake.

Opening a restaurant at 20, Kaleb and Jenny opened their business during the pandemic and talked about their learning process of becoming business owners at a young age.

Find LA Crepe on IG and FB.

Banana Split Shake

Ingredients:

-3 Scoops of Ice Cream

-1/2 Cups of Ghirardelli Chocolate Chips or Chocolate of Preference

-3 Large Strawberries

-5 oz Milk

-3 Bananas

-Three Additional Scoops of Ice Cream of Preference

-Whipped Cream

-Chocolate and Strawberry Syrup

-Maraschino Cherry

Directions:

1.Add 3 Scoops of Ice Cream, 1/2 Chocolate, 3 Strawberries, and 1 2.Banana to a Blender and Blend to Thick Consistency.

3.Add To Cup of Choice

4.Add 2 Bananas to Top of Cup

5.And 3 Scoops of Ice Cream on Top of Bananas

6.Top-Off Ice Cream With Whipped Cream, Chocolate, and Strawberry Syrup.

7.Finish off With a Cherry on Top.