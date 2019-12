It’s the day after Christmas and what better to make for breakfast than banana muffins with kids in the kitchen!

Six-year-old Jackson and 4-year-old Oakley joined us to share the recipe they help their mom make all the time.

Their mom said these muffins are great to make ahead of time and freeze for an easy breakfast.

Banana Muffins

Ingredients:

3 banana mashed With Fork

1 cup Of sugar

1/2 butter, melted

2 cups flour

Directions: