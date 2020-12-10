Banana Fosters Pudding from MayMoes

Chef Jason Davis of southern Cajun grill MayMoes whipped up a delicious banana fosters pudding for us in the kitchen this morning! Visit MayMoes at 981 S Main in Logan, UT and on IG @maymoesfood and facebook MayMoes
Bread Pudding
6 eggs
1/2 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup melted butter
2 cups heavy cream
3 cups milk
1 can sweet condensed milk
I-2 loaves broken French bread (stale preferably)
Banana fosters sauce
1 stick butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 Table spoon vanilla
1 banana sliced into bite size pieces
2 table spoons heavy cream
Pinch of salt
Mix all ingredients together except Bread. After breaking the bread into pieces put it in a large bowl with mixed ingredients and let it sit for several hours so that all the liquid is absorbed. Dump into a greased 9×13 pan and bake at 350 for 35 to 45 minutes. You want the cake to be firm enough to cut but not dried out. Its okay if it falls apart a bit as its a cross between cake and pudding
Melt butter, sugar, salt, cream and vanilla in a sauce pan for about 2 minutes until all the sugar is dissolved. Add banana until warm and server it over 1 to 2 slices of warm bread pudding.